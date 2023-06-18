Bihar Congress to extend historic welcome to Rahul Gandhi on June 23

PATNA: The Congress in Bihar would extend a “historic” welcome to Rahul Gandhi when he visits the state later this week, for the first time since making waves with ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the party’s state president Akhilesh Prasad Singh said on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, Singh said Gandhi will be accompanied by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal and they will make a stopover at Sadaqat Ashram, the BPCC headquarters, before attending the meeting of opposition leaders convened by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“Gandhi will drive straight to Sadaqat Ashram from the airport and will be accorded a historic welcome all through the route. It is a special occasion for us since he is visiting Bihar for the first time since his Bharat Jodo Yatra”, said the Bihar Congress chief.

He said Gandhi will spend about an hour at Sadaqat Ashram where “a huge marquee, spread across 70,000 square feet” was being put up for the occasion.

“He will address party workers and after gracing us with his inspiring words, will leave for the meeting with Kharge and Venugopal”, he said.

To a question from journalists about the venue of the meeting, which has not yet been announced, the Congress leader said “this is a question that should be posed to the Bihar chief minister. Though as per my information, it will be held at his official residence”.

He sought to make light of reports about West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s discomfiture over a possible tie-up between Congress and CPI(M) in her state.

Banerjee is among the leaders scheduled to take part in the meeting and so is Sitaram Yechury, the general secretary of CPI(M) whose party she had ousted from power in West Bengal.

“Do not worry about trifles. The scenario will change after June 23”, said the Congress leader.

Incidentally, the idea of Kumar hosting a meeting of all leaders opposed to the BJP in Patna was first floated by Banerjee whom the former had met in Kolkata a couple of months ago.

The Bihar Congress leader also parried questions on whether the meeting will decide the Prime Ministerial candidate for the opposition camp and pointed out “I was a minister in the UPA government. The coalition never declared Manmohan Singh as its face in elections. We function differently”.

He also hastened to add, “these are issues on which, as far as the Congress is concerned, only the high command can take a call”.

In reply to another query, the Congress leader claimed that the state cabinet will undergo an expansion after the opposition meet and “two ministers from our party and as many from the RJD will be inducted”.

At present, the Congress has two members in the 30-strong state cabinet, which includes the Chief Minister and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, who belongs to the RJD.

Although the RJD has the lion’s share with 14 ministers, besides the Deputy CM, two berths remain vacant since resignation of as many of its leaders from the cabinet.

Another vacancy arising out of the recent resignation of Santosh Suman, national president of Hindustani Awam Morcha, has been filled up with the induction of JD(U)’s Ratnesh Sada.

The state’s ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’ also includes CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M) all of which are supporting the government from outside.