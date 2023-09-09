Bihar CM Nitish Kumar arrives in Delhi to attend G-20 Summit dinner

NEW DELHI: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi today to attend the G-20 Dinner, hosted as part of the international summit taking place in the national capital. The event is marked by the presence of global leaders and dignitaries from around the world.

Kumar, a political figure in India, made his way to the airport with a sense of anticipation and enthusiasm. When asked about his attendance at the G-20 Dinner, he stated, "I have come here to attend the G-20 dinner on the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu." The presence of Nitish Kumar at the G-20 Dinner reflects the significance of this international gathering. The G-20, consisting of 19 major economies and the European Union, focuses on addressing global economic challenges and fostering cooperation among its member countries.

The dinner event provides an opportunity for leaders to engage in informal discussions and strengthen diplomatic ties. President Droupadi Murmu's invitation to Nitish Kumar underscores the importance of regional leaders in India participating in global affairs. It also highlights the cooperative spirit among India's diverse states and central leadership in hosting such significant international events.

The G-20 summit, which aims to address a wide range of global issues, including economic stability, climate change, and public health, will continue till September 10. As Nitish Kumar joins other world leaders at the dinner, it is anticipated that discussions on these crucial matters will pave the way for meaningful collaborations and solutions on the global stage.