Bihar CM credits Modi with state's development, congratulates him on becoming longest-serving PM

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with accelerating the state's development in the last 12 years and congratulated him on becoming the country's longest-serving PM.
Modi, who completed 12 years in service as PM on May 26, on Wednesday surpassed Jawaharlal Nehru's record of holding the longest continuous tenure by an elected prime minister.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a new benchmark in public service by becoming the longest-serving elected PM on a continuous basis. Under his 12-year golden tenure, Bihar has prospered alongside India's broad-based development," Choudhary said in a letter to the PM.
He said that Bihar had made significant strides in infrastructure, healthcare, connectivity and social welfare during Modi's tenure.
"The Bihar government's budget stands at Rs 3.47 lakh crore, of which the state government raises about Rs 75,000 crore from its own resources, while the remaining amount comes through the state's share in central taxes and grants-in-aid," he wrote in the letter.
Choudhary, in the letter, highlighted a series of projects and welfare initiatives, which were implemented in Bihar with central assistance.
He said the state's development had been strengthened by a special package of Rs 1.25 lakh crore announced in 2015, under which major investments were made in roads and bridges.
The CM cited the completion of the Kosi Mahasetu, construction of new bridges across the Ganga, expansion of railway services including Vande Bharat trains, progress of the Patna metro project, and the development of airports at Darbhanga and Purnea as manifestations of sustained central assistance.
"Since the 1934 earthquake, Mithilanchal had remained divided into two parts (Mithila and Kosi). Under your (PM's) leadership, the construction of the Kosi Mahasetu was completed and the region was reconnected," Choudhary said.
He also noted that five expressways were granted to Bihar under the present dispensation.
Choudhary said the Centre has extended support for establishing a second All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Darbhanga and setting up five new medical colleges and hospitals in the state.
He also referred to ongoing flood-control and irrigation projects, including the Bagmati-Burhi Gandak and Kosi-Mechi river-link schemes.
The CM highlighted that nearly five crore people in Bihar benefited from the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, while around one crore farming families were receiving assistance under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi.
About eight crore beneficiaries were receiving free food grains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, he added.
The CM further praised the Centre's efforts to preserve Bihar's cultural and historical heritage.
He mentioned the revival of Nalanda University and the ongoing development of Punaura Dham, believed to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita.
"The construction of a grand temple at Punaura Dham, the birthplace of Maa Sita, has begun. The central government is connecting this site with Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya through rail services and the Ram-Janaki Path," Choudhary said.
Describing Bihar as a "historic centre of power, culture and education", Choudhary said the state was contributing to the vision of a developed India and expressed confidence that Bihar would continue to progress with the Centre's support.