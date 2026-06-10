Bihar CM credits Modi with state's development, congratulates him on becoming longest-serving PM

He said that Bihar had made significant strides in infrastructure, healthcare, connectivity and social welfare during Modi's tenure.

"The Bihar government's budget stands at Rs 3.47 lakh crore, of which the state government raises about Rs 75,000 crore from its own resources, while the remaining amount comes through the state's share in central taxes and grants-in-aid," he wrote in the letter.

Choudhary, in the letter, highlighted a series of projects and welfare initiatives, which were implemented in Bihar with central assistance.