Bihar boat capsize: Rescue efforts underway to trace missing persons; toll remains at 13

Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh said the toll remained at 13, as no fresh recovery of bodies was made so far.

The deceased were all aged below 15 years. The incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Tuesday when residents of Rampur Shyamchand village were on their way to attend a feast in a village across the river, the officials said.

“The total number of rescued people is six. Our rescue and relief work is underway,” Singh said.