Bihar: BJP MLAs to attend two-day training camp at Bodh Gaya ahead of assembly session

PATNA: Bihar BJP legislators will attend a two-day workshop at Bodh Gaya where training will be imparted for the crucial assembly session commencing with the trust vote for the NDA government in the state.

Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary confirmed that MLAs and MLCs have been asked to attend the two-day workshop at Bodh Gaya which will conclude on February 11, a day ahead of the commencement of the much-awaited budget session.

Choudhary, who is also a Deputy Chief Minister, did not divulge much details about the workshop. However, party sources speaking on condition of anonymity said the workshop has been "necessitated by an unprecedented situation in the state, where a newly formed alliance will be facing general elections".

"Yes, it's a two-day (February 10 and 11) workshop which will be attended by party legislators in Bodh Gaya. Party's central leaders will brief our legislators during the two-day event", Choudhary told PTI.

Commenting on the development, a party legislator, on condition of anonymity, said, "There will be different sessions during two days workshop. All 78 party MLAs will be provided political tips by our Central leaders keeping the crucial assembly session in mind. It is just like two days of training to party MLAs ahead of the trust vote"

The BJP found itself back in power in Bihar last month when old ally Nitish Kumar quit the opposition bloc INDIA and returned to the NDA.

The newly formed NDA government will seek trust vote on February 12, when the assembly's budget session commences. The Nitish Kumar-led government has a majority with 128 members supporting the BJP-JD(U) led combine. The magic figure for the majority is 122 in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

After the exodus of JD(U), the strength of the Grand Alliance has been reduced to 114.

"The NDA government will easily win the vote of confidence on February 12. It's very simple. We (NDA) have the majority since we have the magic figure. All MLAs will be brought to Patna in the morning on February 12 to attend the Assembly session", said another BJP MLA.