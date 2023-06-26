Bihar BJP chief claims he served jail term for Nitish Kumar

PATNA: “It is extremely unfortunate that Nitish Kumar is sitting in the lap of Lalu Prasad… I served 88 days in jail only for Nitish Kumar amid Lalu Prasad’s torture in 1995 and now he went to the Opposition camp dreaming of the Prime Ministerial post,” Chaudhary said while addressing an event in Patna on Sunday.

“Nitish Kumar has become old and helpless. He does not remember his own statements and works of the past. The way Aamir Khan in the 'Ghajini' movie was suffering from short-term memory loss, similar is the condition of Nitish Kumar… If we have to make Bihar a beautiful state, we have to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister again. Chief Minister like Nitish Kumar is not required here,” he added.

The Bihar BJP chief also hit out at the Opposition for claiming that the Constitution is under threat. “Imagine what would be the situation in 1975 when an emergency was imposed across the country… In the 1990s, the political parties had to secure 150 per cent votes to win elections. Incidents of booth capturing were frequent those days. It was for the first time that a Chief Minister during his tenure went to jail. That Chief Minister belonged to Bihar. The RJD government did not give reservations till it was in power. The BJP government had given the reservation,” he said.