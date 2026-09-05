Bihar: 10 lakh hit as Ganga breaches 'highest flood mark' at 2 places, CM conducts aerial survey

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Bhagalpur and Naugachia and reviewed relief and rescue operations.

In a post on X, the CM said, “Officials have been directed to ensure timely arrangements, adequate relief supplies and prompt rescue measures, with priority given to public safety and preventing any hardship to affected people”.

Choudhary directed ministers and officials to visit flood-affected areas and closely monitor relief and rescue operations.