Bigg Boss winner, aides booked for rave parties high on snake venom

NOIDA: YouTuber, influencer and Bigg Boss OTT2 winner Elvish Yadav and five of his associates were booked after 20 ml of snake venom and nine poisonous snakes were recovered from their possession which they used during rave parties. Yadav refuted the charges and expressed his willingness to cooperate with the police in the investigation.

The complaint against the rave party with snake poison was filed by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi’s NGO which was pursuing the case against Elvish Yadav for quite some time. The complainants to Noida Police said they had information that Elvish Yadav shot videos with snake venom and live snakes in his Noida farmhouse and organised “illegal” rave parties where foreign girls are regularly invited.

According to the complaint, a person from the NGO then approached Elvish Yadav and asked him to get some cobra venom. Elvish reportedly gave the details of his agent and provided his phone number, police said.