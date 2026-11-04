Big overhaul in Agnipath scheme; Govt grants 2-year extension to Agniveers, opens pathway to permanent recruitment

The decision was announced by Chief of Defence Staff Gen N S Raja Subramani, shortly after the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the changes as recommended by the three services following an exhaustive review of the military recruitment scheme.

Under the Agnipath scheme rolled out in June 2022, soldiers were recruited for a four-year term, with a provision to retaining only 25 per cent of them in regular services.

The changes in the scheme were brought in just over three weeks before around 18,300 Agniveers were to exit the armed forces by December 31 after completing their four-year tenure.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the move is part of "long-term structural reforms" of the defence forces aimed at creating "a younger, fitter, technologically equipped and future-ready military".

"Today is a very significant day for the Indian defence forces and for Agniveers. The Cabinet has created a pathway for all Agniveers to be absorbed into the defence forces," the Chief of Defence Staff said, addressing a press conference alongside Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The announcement to revamp the Agnipath scheme came amid youth protests, opposition attacks over joblessness, and upcoming assembly elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

At present, over 300,000 soldiers recruited under the Agnipath scheme are operating in the military.

"As per existing provisions, 25 per cent of Agniveers are enrolled into the regular forces based on merit, while the remaining 75 per cent exit as disciplined and motivated youth," Gen Subramani said.

"Under the new changes, this 75 per cent will be offered an additional engagement period of two years. Post completion of the two-year engagement period, all Agniveers to be enrolled as regular soldiers subject to their willingness and meeting selection criteria," he said.

The second engagement period will have higher remuneration, enhanced Seva Nidhi package and seniority benefits, Gen Subramani added.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) described the government's decision as the opening of a "pathway" for all Agniveers, ensuring almost all of them are going to be absorbed into the defence forces.