Big B supports X user's demand for legal action against viral deepfake video of Rashmika

CHENNAI: After an X user called for legal action against the makers of the deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna that went viral on social media, actor Amitabh Bachchan has now seconded his opinion.

Amitabh reacted to the video on his official X handle and wrote, "Yes this is a strong case for legal." (sic)

yes this is a strong case for legal https://t.co/wHJl7PSYPN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2023

The viral video showed a woman wearing a black outfit entering an elevator was digitally morphed with Rashmika's face.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will next be seen in 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.