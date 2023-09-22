Bidhuri gave statement on PM Modi’s direction, says Lalu Prasad

PATNA: A day after BJP MP from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri used unparliamentary language against BSP MP Danish Ali, former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav said that he gave such an objectionable statement on the directions of Prime Minister Modi.

“One leader of his (Modi) party was glorifying the killer of Mahatma Gandhi and another MP used non parliamentary language against the fellow MP inside the Lok Sabha on the direction of the Prime Minister. Such a statement is highly objectionable, derogatory, non parliamentary and a matter of concern for our democracy and society. This is not an Amrit Kaal but it is a Vish Kaal,” the RJD President said.

Shivanand Tiwari, the vice president of RJD told IANS: “The way Bidhuri has used the language inside the Lok Sabha is an insult to the parliament. Rajnath Singh has apologised of him but it is not good enough. Such a language outside the house comes under punishable offence under relevant IPC sections of spreading hatred in the society,” Tiwari said.

“During the inauguration of the new parliament, the Modi appealed to leaders to do a new beginning but such a derogatory and non parliamentary statement is a message. Speaker or Prime Minister should sack the membership of Bidhuri to prove the opening speech of Modi was a new beginning in the country,” Tiwari said.