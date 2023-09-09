'Biden will not interact with media in India after bilateral meet with Modi'

NEW DELHI: Congress on Friday claimed that despite multiple requests by US President Joe Biden's team, India has not allowed the media to ask questions of him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their bilateral meet.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, taking to microblogging site X, said: "President Biden's team says despite multiple requests India has not allowed media to ask questions of him and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi after their bilateral meeting. President Biden will now take questions in Vietnam on Sept 11th from the media accompanying him. Not surprising at all. This is how democracy is done Modi-style," he added.

President Biden's team says despite multiple requests India has not allowed media to ask questions of him and Prime Minister Modi after their bilateral meeting. President Biden will now take questions in Vietnam on Sept 11th from the media accompanying him. Not surprising at all.… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 8, 2023

The US President arrived in the national capital on Friday evening and was received by Minister of State of Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation General V.K. Singh.



He also held bilateral talks with Modi on Friday evening at the Prime Minister's residence here.

The US President has arrived in New Delhi to attend the G20 summit that is being held on September 9 and 10.