'Bhushan seems to be quite valuable in BJP's scheme of things'

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily took a dig at the government over the alleged ''inaction'' against Former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, saying he seems to be quite valuable in the BJP's scheme of things.

The former Union minister said it is quite disturbing to note that the wrestlers are protesting and losing patience after having put up a fight for justice for a long time.

"The criminal investigation particularly on the chief of the WFI is ''brazenly partisan and biased,'' Moily said.

''The law of the land is quite clear that there should be zero tolerance on sexual harassment. As the author of the world's best and ideal law of POCSO, after the Nirbhaya tragedy, I do not understand how the accused, including BJP MP Brij Bushan Singh, were not arrested even after registration of a second FIR,'' he said in a statement.

''The president of the WFI seems to be quite valuable in the BJP's scheme of things. While it is proved that no one can be punished without due process of investigation and trial but the question involved is of probity which should have the highest standard,'' he said.

Why should the government or the home ministry go out of the way to protect the accused in the serious POCSO case, Moily asked.

The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs against Singh. The FIRs lodged on the basis of complaints from six women wrestlers and the father of a minor narrate several alleged instances of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, groping, stalking and intimidation by Singh at different times and places, including in foreign countries, over a decade.