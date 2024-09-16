Bhuj-Ahmedabad Namo Bharat Rapid Rail cheaper than intercity buses: Railways

BHUJ: The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, offers cheaper and faster ride than any intercity non-AC or AC buses, the Western Railway spokesperson said.

"The train covers 11 stations on the route between Bhuj and Ahemdabad. While a non-AC bus charges Rs 110 from Bhuj to Gandhidham, AC bus fare costs Rs 140 for the same distance. However, one can avail this journey at Rs 75 through this train, which is cheaper," Vineet Abhishek, CPRO, Western Railway, said.

The NBRR saves a lot of time also because it is faster than buses and covers the journey in relatively shorter time duration, he said.

"While a bus takes at least 2 hours to reach Gandhidham, the NBRR takes only 55 minutes," he said.

According to the Western Railway, though this 12 coach train has 1150 seating capacity, over 3200 people can travel in all as it provides enough space for passengers to stand and travel.

It will cover 359 km of distance to reach Ahmedabad in 5.45 hours.

According to the CPRO, while the other metros cover only short distances, NBRR train will connect cities from the heart of the city to the peripheral cities.

He added that its maximum speed is 110 kmph,the average speed of this complete 359 km journey comes around 65 kmph.

Initially, the train was named Vande Metro and all pamphlets and print advertisements displayed around the Bhuj station showed its name as Vande Metro.

However, hours before its inauguration, the Railway Ministry informed the media persons that it would be called Namo Bharat Rapid Rail without giving any reasons.

The inaugural run, started around 4:30 pm from Bhuj, had locals, students and BJP workers as passengers.

The Railway Ministry in a press statement said, "With ergonomically designed seats, fully air-conditioned cabins and modular interiors, NBRR definitely proves to be superior to the other metros."

Highlighting its safety aspects, the Railway Ministry said that this train is equipped with advanced safety systems like KAVACH for collision avoidance, fire detection, and aerosol-based fire suppression, along with emergency lights.

So far it's accessibility is concerned, according to the ministry, it has been designed with inclusivity in features such as Divyangjan-friendly toilets, a fully sealed flexible gangway and meal service among others.

Emphasising its superior technology, it said that NBRR incorporates cutting-edge technology, including under slung propulsion and advanced braking systems, offering a smoother ride.

"It boasts double-leaf automatic sliding doors, similar to those in urban metro trains, and a fully sealed flexible gangway that ensures a dust-free, quiet, and rain-proof interior," it said.

According to the ministry, a significant upgrade from traditional suburban trains and metro coaches is the NBRR modular design that includes ejector-based vacuum evacuation toilets.

It stated that this modern marvel is designed to connect cities within a 150 km radius, providing efficient and comfortable journeys of approximately 3 to 4 hours.

"NBRR facilitates smooth end-to-end passenger movement and reduces crowding in individual coaches. The semi-permanent couplers, similar to those on Vande Bharat trains, provide a jerk-free travel experience," the ministry said.

"The train offers faster journeys between mid-distance cities. Its rapid acceleration and deceleration contribute to efficient travel, while driving cabs at both ends eliminates turnaround time," it said.

"Continuous LED lighting ensures a well-lit environment, and a talk-back system allows passengers to communicate with the driver in emergencies," it added.