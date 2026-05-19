Bhopal dowry death: Twisha Sharma’s family calls for transparent probe, end to 'character trial'

Twisha was found dead on the night of May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area, following which, the police registered an FIR involving charges of dowry death and harassment against her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, an influential retired District Additional Judge (ADJ).

The family issued a three-page statement here to express deep pain and serious apprehensions regarding the integrity of the ongoing probe.

The family said they are fighting this legal battle "almost entirely alone on the streets of Bhopal", citing a distinct lack of meaningful support from the local administration, political establishments, and prominent women's rights groups.