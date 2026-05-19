Bhopal dowry death: ‘Character assassination’, says Twisha Sharma’s family on drug use claims

Rejecting retired judge Giribala Singh's claims as "character assassination", the Noida-based family demanded answers from the accused about Twisha's death at her marital home.

Twisha was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, just months after her December 2025 marriage to Samarth, whom she met on a dating app in 2024.

A local court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Twisha's absconding lawyer-husband, Samarth Singh, following which Bhopal police announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to his arrest.