Bhojshala row: SC to hear Muslim side's plea over alternate namaz site, seeks response of MP

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to obtain instructions from the Madhya Pradesh government on the possibility of providing an alternate prayer site adjacent to the disputed complex.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Muslim side, submitted that the court had directed the state to provide an open space near the Bhojshala site for prayers.

However, he alleged that the land identified by the authorities is around 2 km away.