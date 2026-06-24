Bhojpur encounter: PK seeks probe by sitting judge, threatens gherao of Bihar CM if demand not met

Addressing a 'maha panchayat' (a huge public meeting) at Bilauti, the village to which the deceased Bharat Tiwari belonged, Kishor said the role played by "top officials sitting in Patna" must also be probed and warned of "a gherao of the Chief Minister's residence" if the demands were not met in 15 days.

The political strategist-turned-activist addressed the 'maha panchayat' after visiting the residence of Tiwari and meeting the bereaved family members.

The deceased's kin had met him and sought his help days after the man, described as "mentally stable" by the Bhojpur administration, had been shot dead on June 17.