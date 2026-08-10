Bhiwandi building collapse: Misclassification let residents stay in ‘dangerous’ structure

A portion of the Kohinoor Building, comprising 48 rooms, 12 on each floor, in the Balaji Nagar area of Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, came crashing down on the night of July 30. The incident also left three injured.

A senior official with the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) on Sunday said the building was incorrectly classified by the local ward officer, which delayed the required safety actions.

In the official list published on May 12, the building, located in civic ward 04, was listed under category ‘C2B’ (for structural repairs without eviction). Across the ward, 55 buildings were placed in ‘C-1’ (most dangerous/eviction required), 164 in ‘C2A’ (repairs requiring partial eviction), and 107 in the ‘C2B’ category.