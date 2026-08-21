Bhavnagar spurious liquor tragedy: 61 affected; 25 still in hospital; 10 critical

As many as 25 persons, who consumed the liquor containing methanol, a highly toxic substance, are still undergoing treatment, the district administration said.

Police have arrested 13 of the 21 accused named in the FIR registered at Vartej police station in connection with the hooch tragedy. Gujarat is a ‘dry’ state where the manufacture, sale and consumption of alcohol is banned.

“A total of 61 persons have been affected, with 25 still undergoing treatment. Eighteen other persons who consumed the liquor approached the hospital and left after taking advice from the doctors,” the district administration office said.