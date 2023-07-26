'Bharat Mandapam' inaugurated on historic day of Kargil Vijay Diwas'

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the inauguration of the international Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan in the national capital has taken place on Kargil Vijay Diwas when the “enemies of the country were defeated by our brave sons and daughters”.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating IECC complex ‘Bharat Mandapam’ , the Prime Minister paid tributes to the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the country during the Kargil war.

“Today is a historic day as it's #KargilVijayDiwas. The enemies of the country were defeated by our brave sons and daughters. I pay tribute to each and every hero who sacrificed his life in the Kargil war,” he said.

IECC is India’s largest Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions destination. Developed at a cost of about Rs 2700 crore, the sprawling complex is spread over 123 acres and has multiple state-of-the-art facilities including new Convention Centre, Exhibition halls, amphitheaters etc have been developed.

A grand architectural marvel, the Convention Centre will host large-scale international exhibitions and conferences Developed in the shape of Shankha, it incorporates several architectural elements of India's traditional art and culture.

The Prime Minister said that when the country is celebrating Amrit Mahotsav of 75 years of Independence, Bharat Mandapam is a beautiful gift by the citizens for the country’s democracy. He also said that world's largest museum will be constructed in Delhi.