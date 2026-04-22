Falling tile at Patna airport proof of BJP's corruption, alleges Tejashwi

Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the assembly, levelled the allegation after a video of the incident at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport went viral on social media.

He claimed the newly constructed terminal building was "inaugurated in haste" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 29 last year, ahead of the elections, but within months, tiles in the terminal complex had started coming loose.

"What bigger proof could there be of the alleged loot carried out by corrupt BJP members and their syndicate? NDA leaders get substandard work done through their loyal contractors and then divide public money among themselves," he alleged.

Yadav said that had the tile fallen on a passenger or airport staff member, it could have caused serious harm.

Meanwhile, the airport authorities said the tile fell from a pillar in the arrival concourse, and an immediate inspection was undertaken.