Falling tile at Patna airport proof of BJP's corruption, alleges Tejashwi

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the falling of an exterior tile at Patna airport was proof of "corruption and loot" by BJP leaders.
Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the assembly, levelled the allegation after a video of the incident at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport went viral on social media.
He claimed the newly constructed terminal building was "inaugurated in haste" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 29 last year, ahead of the elections, but within months, tiles in the terminal complex had started coming loose.
"What bigger proof could there be of the alleged loot carried out by corrupt BJP members and their syndicate? NDA leaders get substandard work done through their loyal contractors and then divide public money among themselves," he alleged.
Yadav said that had the tile fallen on a passenger or airport staff member, it could have caused serious harm.
Meanwhile, the airport authorities said the tile fell from a pillar in the arrival concourse, and an immediate inspection was undertaken.
"It is clarified that an exterior tile fell from a pillar located in the Arrival Concourse. Immediate inspection and assessment have been initiated, along with preventive measures across the terminal to avoid any recurrence," the airport said in a social media post.
Passenger safety remains the top priority, and all necessary steps are being taken to maintain a safe and secure environment at the airport, it said.