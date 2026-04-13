BJP likely to elect its first CM in Bihar on Tuesday

Chouhan, whom the BJP headquarters in Delhi had on Sunday named the 'central observer' for the election of the new legislature party leader, will be visiting the state on a day when JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, the longest-serving CM of Bihar, is expected to put in his papers. Kumar, who turned 75 last month and was sworn in as a Rajya Sabha MP a week ago, is expected to visit Raj Bhavan to tender his resignation immediately after his last cabinet meeting scheduled at 11 am, where he is likely to make a formal announcement of relinquishment of the post.

"Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji will be coming to Patna tomorrow and BJP legislators will be electing their leader in his presence," the party's Bihar unit president Sanjay Saraogi told reporters here. Interestingly, although the change of guard will help the BJP have its chief minister in the only Hindi heartland state where the seat of power has so far eluded the party, leaders have been restrained and circumspect in their responses. Dilip Jaiswal, a minister who was the state president till his induction in the cabinet in November last year, said, "It is an emotional moment for us.

We hope that Nitish Kumar will continue to offer his guidance to the new government." In the 243-strong Bihar assembly, the NDA enjoys a brute majority with altogether 202 seats, of which the BJP has the lion's share of 89, followed closely by the JD(U)'s 85, while smaller partners LJP(RV), HAM and RLM make up for the rest. Jaiswal, however, flinched when journalists asked him to name the favourites for the top job, saying, "It is the collective prerogative of the legislature party. I should not hazard any guess. Let Shivraj Singh Chouhan come tomorrow.

All will be clear." Neither Saraogi nor Jaiswal spoke about the swearing in ceremony, although speculations are rife that it will take place on April 14, with rumours afloat that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi could take time off his busy schedule for the purpose.