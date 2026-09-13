Over 48 lakh people affected in Bihar flood; water levels of rivers start to recede

Around 48.35 lakh people in 575 gram panchayats across 87 blocks of 15 districts were affected by the deluge, they said.

Among the worst-affected districts are Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, and Araria, according to the Disaster Management Department (DMD).

Bihar has received 108.8 mm of rainfall so far in September, around 20 per cent above normal, officials said.

The Kosi was flowing above the danger mark at Baltar and Kursela, the Burhi Gandak at Khagaria, the Ganga at Digha, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon and Munger, the Punpun at Sripalpur, the Bagmati at Benibad and the Ghaghra at Darauli and Gangpur Siswan, the DMD said.