Nitish Kumar's son Nishant among 32 to take oath as Bihar ministers

Altogether 32 persons, drawn from all constituents of the five-party NDA in the state, were administered the oath of office by Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain.

Besides Nishant Kumar and ex-deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, former ministers Shrawon Kumar and Ashok Choudhary have been inducted into the Samrat Choudhary cabinet.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and other senior leaders of the ruling NDA in the state.