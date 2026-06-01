'Beware of pickpockets': Rahul slams govt over CBSE re-evaluation cost

Gandhi shared a video snippet from his conversation with CBSE students facing problems due to the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system of the Board.

"Beware of pickpockets - today, they are sitting right inside the CBSE. If your marks are incorrect due to a CBSE error, what do you get? A bill: Digital scanned copy: Rs. 100 per subject. Re-totalling: Rs. 100 per paper. Re-evaluation: Rs. 25 per question," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X, accompanying the video clip.

A student may have to pay up to Rs 2,000 just to ensure the accurate evaluation of their own answer sheet, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.