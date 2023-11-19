"Best wishes to team India": Priyanka Gandhi extends best wishes to Men in Blue ahead of World Cup final

HYDERABAD: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday extended her best wishes to Team India, who are playing against Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup Final at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Addressing a poll rally at Asifabad in the poll-bound state of Telangana, the Congress leader said, "Today is the final of the Cricket World Cup. Our team is creating records in bowling and batting. It is a symbol of our unity...Best wishes to Team India..."

Thanking the crowd for attending the rally despite the World Cup Final, the Congress leader said, "I am very grateful to you."

The Congress leader said it is a matter of "great pride" that Men in Blue is being represented by players belonging to different religions.

"Players belonging to different states come together to fight for the country," the Congress leader said as the crowd cheered. After extending her wishes for Team India, the Congress chanted the slogan "Jeetega India", and asked the crowd to "repeat" the slogan with her.

During the day, in a series of posts, the Congress leader also paid tribute to her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

Priyanka Gandhi said that since 1983, the feeling of crores of people towards sports remains the same, even today.

"Today the Indian cricket team will play the final of the World Cup. Indira Ji used to say that this game binds crores of people in the country in a thread of brotherhood. One hope, one belief and one hope - Everyone is tied to this thread.

Millions of minds join together for one prayer," Priyanka Gandhi posted on X "Since 1983, the feeling of crores of people towards sports remains the same, even today," she added in the post.

She further wrote: "Today, when the whole country is cheering for Team India in one voice, I remembered this lovely thing said by Indira ji. India will win. Jai Hind".

The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly is scheduled for December 3. In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats.