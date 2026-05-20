Bengaluru to get direct flights to Switzerland from October

According to a Daily Thanthi report, currently, travellers from Bengaluru have to rely on connecting flights to reach Switzerland, as there are no direct services operating from the Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli. Passengers had been demanding a direct flight connection for a long time.

Responding to the demand, airport authorities have now announced the launch of direct flights between Bengaluru and Switzerland. The service is expected to operate five days a week.