Bengaluru to get direct flights to Switzerland from October

CHENNAI: Passengers travelling from Bengaluru to Switzerland will soon be able to fly directly, as a new non-stop flight service is set to begin from October this year.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, currently, travellers from Bengaluru have to rely on connecting flights to reach Switzerland, as there are no direct services operating from the Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli. Passengers had been demanding a direct flight connection for a long time.
Responding to the demand, airport authorities have now announced the launch of direct flights between Bengaluru and Switzerland. The service is expected to operate five days a week.
Officials said the new connectivity is likely to boost trade, business ties, and the information technology sector between Bengaluru and Switzerland.