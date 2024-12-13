Bengaluru techie suicide: PIL in SC seeks reform of dowry, domestic violence laws

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of the 34-year-old techie's suicide in Bengaluru, a PIL in the Supreme Court has sought the appointment of an expert committee to review and reform the existing dowry and domestic violence laws to stop their misuse.

The PIL filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari sought the setting up of a committee comprising former Supreme Court judges, lawyers and legal jurists to examine the existing dowry and domestic violence laws.

The plea further sought a direction to record during the marriage registrations, the articles or gifts given.

It further sought the implementation of the apex court's observations in a 2010 case wherein it flagged the abuse of Section 498A of the IPC.

Referring to the recent suicide case, the plea said a time had come to review and reform the existing dowry laws and domestic violence act to stop its misuse and abuse. The plea therefore said lives of innocent men could be saved and the real purpose of the dowry laws won't be defeated.

Atul Subhash died by suicide at his home in Marathahalli on December 9.

Subhash, who worked for a private firm in the city, left behind a 24-page purported death note, detailing what he alleged was years-long emotional distress of marital issues; multiple cases filed against him and harassment by his wife and relatives, and a judge based in UP, the police said.

Following his death, a case of abetment of suicide was registered against his wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, father Anurag and uncle Sushil, a police official said.