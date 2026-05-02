Bengaluru rallies to aid Bookworm store after rain, hailstorm damages 5,000 books

CHENNAI: Students, regular customers and fellow booksellers came together to help salvage books at The Bookworm, responding either unannounced or to the store’s now-viral post featuring visuals of the flooding, after nearly 5,000 books worth over Rs 14 lakh were damaged.

The visuals from the Church Street store left many heartbroken, as a hailstorm flooded the premises on Wednesday evening (April 29), soaking shelves and ruining thousands of books.