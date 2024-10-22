Bengaluru rains: Couple on scooter dodging potholes hit by mini-truck, woman dies

BENGALURU: A 56-year-old woman identified as Mallika lost her life on Tuesday while navigating pothole-ridden roads in Bengaluru's Sarjapur during heavy rains.

As per a media report, Mallika was riding pillion on her husband Muniraju's scooter when a mini-truck collided with them. The woman died and her husband is hospitalised with injuries.

The accident happened when Muniraju had slowed down to dodge the hazardous potholes in the area, which had recorded 40 mm of rainfall.

As the city is grappling with the aftermath of northeast monsoonal rains aggravated by cyclonic conditions, several areas in the city are suffering waterlogging, flooding, and massive disruption. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy showers for two more days.