Bengaluru-Pune bullet train could be among next high-speed corridors: Vaishnaw

He announced that the Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express would be introduced within the next few weeks, as electrification and testing on the route had been completed.

Speaking after flagging off the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Bengaluru and Mumbai, Vaishnaw said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved 4,000 km of bullet train corridors, with another 3,000 km planned for announcement in the coming years as India advances towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

"Another 3,000 kilometres of bullet train corridors will be announced in the coming years, and there will be many more corridors like Bengaluru-Pune, which covers entire Karnataka, from Bengaluru towards Hubballi, all the way to Pune. That corridor will be covered as well," he said.

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and H D Kumaraswamy, Ministers of State V Somanna and Shobha Karandlaje, and Members of Parliament Tejasvi Surya, P C Mohan and C N Manjunath, among others, were present.

Vaishnaw said the proposed southern bullet train corridor, which had already received the PM's approval, would connect Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Amaravati and Chennai, bringing major economic and technology centres in southern India closer.