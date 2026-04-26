Bengaluru police arrest 6 from Coimbatore in dacoity case

The police seized two two-wheelers, four mobile phones, and two laptops worth Rs 3 lakh from the accused.

The accused allegedly trespassed into a house here and threatened the occupants with deadly weapons, earlier this month.

According to police, the complainant, a resident of Pavamana Nagar within the limits of Konanakunte Police Station, submitted a complaint on April 18. He was a college student, originally from Kerala. He, along with six other students, resided in the house and all were pursuing studies at the same college.