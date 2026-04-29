Bengaluru police arrest 24 for selling IPL match tickets in black market

CHENNAI: Bengaluru's Cubbon Park police on Tuesday arrested 14 more people over allegations of selling IPL match tickets in the black market. A total of 24 people have been arrested in this regard, so far.
Earlier, Chandrasekar, an employee at Lakshmi Canteen inside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, was arrested for allegedly selling tickets in the black market for the Bengaluru-Lucknow match held on April 15. Following this, the police received a tip-off that unidentified persons were selling tickets in the black market for the Bengaluru-Gujarat match held on April 24, as well.
Based on the tip-off, the Cubbon Park police conducted surveillance in disguise outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium and caught ten people who were attempting to sell match tickets illegally. 19 tickets were seized from them.