Bengaluru mob angry with bikers performing stunts on NH throws bikes from atop flyover

BENGALURU: Angry with bikers performing stunts on the busy Tumakuru National Highway, people intercepted at least of them and threw their bikes on the ground from a flyover recently.

Onlookers made a video of the incident and it has gone viral.

It is not known when the incident occurred but, according to some people, it took place on August 15.

The video shows people gathered in large numbers on the flyover and screaming and shouting at the bikers performing stunts, such as wheelies, and then throwing the two bikes, including a scooter, over the flyover.

One of the persons standing below the bridge watching the developments made the video. One can hear people abusing the bikers and hailing the public anger against them.