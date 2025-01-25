Bengaluru man dies after taking under trial medication; brother blames company

BENGALURU: A 33-year-old man, who had been involved in a clinical trial conducted by a R and D company, was found dead at his brother’s home in Jalahalli, said police.

According to police, victim Nagesh Veeranna’s brother registered a complaint on January 22.

Revana Siddappa said Veeranna’s death was a result of the side effects from the medicines administered during the trial.

“We have registered a complaint under Section 194 (3) of BNSS as unnatural death. We have started the investigation,” a police officer at the Jalahalli Police Station told PTI.

According to Siddappa, Veeranna had no prior health issues before participating in the trial.

As per the police report, in December 2024, Veeranna was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital after experiencing complications, when R&D company contacted them and offered the medicine – tablets and injection – under trial.

On January 21 night, said the report, the two brothers had dinner and went to bed as usual. However, when Siddappa attempted to wake Nagesh on Wednesday morning, he was unresponsive. He immediately contacted the doctor from the R&D firm, who instructed him to take Nagesh to the same hospital where he had been treated earlier. Upon arrival, doctors declared Nagesh dead.