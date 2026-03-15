Bengaluru: Late for 2 min, class 1 student gets 2 hours in sun
BENGALURU: A case has been registered after a Class 1 student at a private school in the city was allegedly made to stand under the scorching sun for two hours as punishment for arriving late, the police said on Saturday.
The incident took place at a school in Yelahanka Attur Layout here. According to the police, the child’s parents alleged that the school authorities made the boy stand in the sun for two hours as punishment for reaching two minutes late to class. When the parents questioned the principal about the incident, they said she acted rudely and was arrogant.
After a video of the parents confronting the principal was circulated on social media on Saturday, the Bengaluru City Police said: “We have taken serious note of the incident reported under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Subjecting children to physical or mental agony is a punishable offence”.
A case has also been registered under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, which prohibits revealing the identity of children involved in cases, it said. The police requested the public not to share the video of the incident.