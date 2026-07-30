Bengaluru hotels warn of Swiggy boycott from August 15 over payment dispute

The association said it had given Swiggy a final opportunity to rectify the issues through discussions, warning that all affiliated bodies would discontinue business with the platform from Independence Day if corrective measures were not taken.

"Failing this, all our associations in Bengaluru have unanimously decided to suspend all business with Swiggy from August 15," the association said in a press release on Wednesday.

The association alleged that Swiggy was deducting advertisement and promotional charges without obtaining written or digital consent from hotel owners before launching CPC, CPA or promoted advertisements.

It also sought a one-click opt-out mechanism for advertisements without any subsequent charges.