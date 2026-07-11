Bengaluru driver hacks to death mom, grandma, brother-in-law; kills himself

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old man allegedly hacked to death his mother, grandmother and brother-in-law before dying by suicide here on Saturday morning, police said.
The incident occurred at Kottigepalya under the Kamakshipalya Police Station limits, they said.
According to police, the accused, Prashant, a driver, allegedly attacked his mother, Mangalamma (55), a garment factory worker, his grandmother Nanjamma and his brother-in-law Satish with a machete at their residence.
However, no death note was recovered from the spot.
Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said Prashant was reportedly suffering from mental health issues.
After allegedly killing the three family members, he died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan inside the house, he said.
Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the incident.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.