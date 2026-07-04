Bengaluru creche case: NHRC notice to Karnataka govt, police chief

Reportedly, the incident came to light after a child helpline official received videos depicting "cruelty towards toddlers", related to professionals working at the campus who leave their children at the facility while on duty, it said in a statement.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report about "some toddlers being treated inhumanely by the nannies at a creche operating on the premises of an IT company in Bengaluru".

The Commission has observed that the content of the news reports, if true, raises serious issues of human rights violations.