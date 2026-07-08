Bengaluru college student dies by suicide after parents oppose relationship

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old college student allegedly died by suicide after jumping into a lake in Bengaluru after her parents opposed her relationship, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The deceased, identified as Teju, was a resident of Chikkabanavara in Bengaluru and was pursuing the final year of her BCom degree at a private college.
According to the report, Teju was in a relationship with a young man. However, her parents were opposed to the relationship, which reportedly left her under severe mental distress. Family members said she had left for college as usual the previous day but did not return home in the evening.
Before the incident, Teju allegedly sent a WhatsApp message to her boyfriend stating that she no longer wished to live and intended to end her life. After she went missing, a search operation was launched.
Police later recovered Teju's body from Changi Lake in Bengaluru. A case has been registered, and police are investigating the circumstances leading to her death. Further inquiries are under way.
Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.