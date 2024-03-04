Bengaluru cafe blast probe handed over to NIA: sources

NEW DELHI: The probe into the blast at a cafe in Bengaluru has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), sources said on Monday.

At least nine people were injured when a blast took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1.

According to the sources, the investigation into the explosion has been handed over to the NIA.

A man wearing a cap, mask and glasses is the prime suspect in the case and is still untraceable, the sources said.