Bengaluru bandh over Cauvery row: 'Adequate bandobast made'

BENGALURU: Police in Bengaluru Tuesday said they have made adequate bandobast and no protest or procession will be allowed amid a call for Bandh by farmer outfits to protest against an order by Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

"We have made adequate bandobast...as per the order of the commissioner, no protest or procession is allowed...traffic is normal," Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Bengaluru Shekar T Tekkannavar told ANI

Police have been deployed in the city's Whitefield and Cottonpete to maintain law and order. All the shops are closed except those providing essential services.

Farmer bodies, Kannada organisations, and opposition parties have called for a 'Bandh' today in the city to protest against the order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directing the State to release 5000 cusecs of water to its neighbouring state, Tamil Nadu, for 15 days, effective September 13. Naseer Khan, an auto driver at Majestic Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Bus stop, told ANI they support the bandh.

"We support the bandh called by various organisations. When the Cauvery water issue comes, we have a very clear stand that Karnataka will not provide water to anyone. Autos will not run today, we will support the bandh."

Manju, a bus conductor, told ANI, "As bandh has been called, no commuters are seen at Kempegowda bus stop, which is usually one of the busiest bus stops in the State."

Amid the bandh, a commuter from Maharashtra was reportedly asked to pay 300–500 rupees for 12 kilometres. Cabs will be plying as usual and restaurants will remain closed in the city.

To avoid inconvenience to the passengers, Airline Vistara on Tuesday issued a travel update asking people to plan their rides to and from the airport with caution since private transport might be disrupted.

"Due to the 'Bengaluru Bandh' on September 26, 2023, private transport might be disrupted. Customers travelling from Bangalore are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport," the airline said in a post on 'X'.

On Monday the Karnataka CM Siddaramiah had said that the state government would not prevent the protest but appealed to parties not to play politics on the issue.

“In a democracy, one can hold protests. We are not going to disrupt the protest. BJP-JD(S) are playing politics on this issue. There is a hearing before the Supreme Court regarding the Cauvery issue. Our lawyers will present a competent argument" the Chief Minister had said.

Meanwhile, former PM Deve Gowda has written to PM Narendra Modi asking for his intervention in the issue.

"I have made an appeal to the PM on the prevailing situation. In my letter to the PM, I wrote that the Jal Shakti department should file a review petition and a committee of experts should be sent to Karnataka to study the water and standing crop situation" Deve Gowda said.







