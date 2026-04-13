Bengal will reply to bombs with votes, form double-engine govt: Amit Shah

Addressing a poll rally at Mayureshwar in Birbhum district, Shah said the BJP will "end mafia raj" in the state after winning the assembly polls.

"People of Bengal have decided to bid goodbye to the Mamata Banerjee government; they will reply to bombs and bullets with votes," he said.

Accusing the chief minister of trying to terrorise the state's majority community, he said that this assembly election is to drive out infiltrators from Bengal and also from the rest of the country.