Bengal will reply to bombs with votes, form double-engine govt: Amit Shah

MAYURESHWAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that the people of West Bengal will reply to bombs and bullets with votes, and form a "double-engine" government of the BJP in the assembly elections.
Addressing a poll rally at Mayureshwar in Birbhum district, Shah said the BJP will "end mafia raj" in the state after winning the assembly polls.
"People of Bengal have decided to bid goodbye to the Mamata Banerjee government; they will reply to bombs and bullets with votes," he said.
Accusing the chief minister of trying to terrorise the state's majority community, he said that this assembly election is to drive out infiltrators from Bengal and also from the rest of the country.
"Didi, we have been living here for centuries. Who are you to intimidate us," Shah asked, alleging that during the TMC's rule, riots had happened in Murshidabad, attacks were perpetrated on Ram Navami processions and Saraswati Puja was not allowed to be performed at some places.
Alleging that the Trinamool Congress, which has been ruling the state for the last 15 years, has turned Bengal into a storehouse of bombs and bullets, the home minister said, "I want to tell the TMC goons to stay at home on poll day; otherwise, after May 4, they will be sent to jail."
He said the Election Commission has sent adequate central forces to the state to ensure free and fair elections.
Shah alleged that the TMC government has not provided land to the BSF at many places in the state for fencing the India-Bangladesh border.
He said that once a BJP government is formed here, land for the purpose will be provided within 45 days.
Shah also sought to assure the women of the state that they will be able to go about their work round-the-clock if the BJP is voted to power here.
Maintaining that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in West Bengal once a BJP government is formed, he said this will ensure that everyone is under the same law and practices.
He claimed that corruption in every sphere has deprived the people of the state of the benefits of the Centre's welfare schemes.
"Once a 'double-engine' government is formed, the central funds will reach the people of the state and several welfare schemes will be implemented for the women, youths and poorer sections," he said.