Bengal: TMC teachers' wing leader arrested in 2022 abetment to suicide case

Islam is the leader of the TMC teachers' organisation and a prominent face of the 2021 Shishu Shiksha Kendra (SSK) teachers' movement in West Bengal.

"Islam was nabbed from Hatuganj in the South 24 Parganas district late on Monday night when he was trying to flee. He was later formally put under arrest. He is scheduled to be produced before a court in Diamond Harbour later in the day," the police officer said