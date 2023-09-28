Bengal school job case: ED now also summons Abhishek Banerjee’s parents

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the multi-crore cash for school job case in West Bengal, has now summoned Lata Banerjee and Amit Banerjee, the parents of Trinamool Congress’s national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, for questioning in the matter next week.



The information surfaced just an hour after Abhishek Banerjee informed on X that he has been summoned on October 3 at ED’s Salt Lake office for interrogation in the matter.

Sources said that his parents have been summoned as the directors of a company where Abhishek Banerjee is the CEO. The name of the corporate entity surfaced in the course of the central agency probe in the school job case.

Sources said that both Lata Banerjee and Amit Banerjee have been asked by the ED official to be present at the said office of ED next week with relevant papers and documents relating to their association of said corporate entity as its directors. Both have also been asked to come with documents detailing their assets and investments, source said.

Recently, the Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha has also directed ED to submit the asset details of Lata Banerjee. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled on Friday.

Meanwhile, political slugfest has surfaced over the entire development. Trinamool Congress’s Rajya Sabha member Dr Santanu Sen said from the development, it is evident that since BJP is suffering from the phobia of Abhishek Banerjee as the central agencies have been unleashed against him in such a manner.

BJP’s state spokesman Samik Bhattacharya said that since the court has not given any direction about not going ahead with the investigation, the central agency has the right to issue notice for interrogation.

"The doors of the court are open for him to challenge ED’s summon," he said.