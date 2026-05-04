Bengal polls: BJP leads in 152 seats, TMC in 81; Mamata Banerjee ahead in Bhabanipur

The Election Commission has countermanded polls in the entire Falta constituency in South 24 Parganas district, citing "severe electoral offences and subversion of democratic process during polling in a large number of polling stations".

The election is widely seen as a referendum on Banerjee's bid for a fourth consecutive term against an aggressive BJP that has sought to convert its 2021 gains into a decisive breakthrough.

According to Election Commission data, Banerjee was leading in her Bhabanipur stronghold by 898 votes over BJP challenger Suvendu Adhikari after three rounds of counting, offering early comfort to the ruling party in a prestige seat even as the broader trend favoured the saffron party.

The Bhabanipur contest witnessed sharp swings through the morning, with Banerjee leading in the first round, trailing in the second, and regaining the advantage in the third -- underlining the volatility of early trends.

However, in Nandigram, the other marquee battleground, television channels showed Adhikari ahead by over 3,100 votes against TMC's Pabitra Kar after the first round, though the Election Commission was yet to upload official figures.