Bengal polls: BJP leading in 24 seats, TMC in 5 as counting of votes progresses

The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), an ally of the TMC in the Darjeeling hills, was leading in two constituencies -- Kalimpong and Darjeeling.

Initial trends reported by regional TV networks claimed BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was leading in the Nandigram assembly constituency by a margin of 3,100 votes after the first round of counting.

Adhikari is taking on TMC's Pabitra Kar as his primary opponent.

The Election Commission is yet to put out figures for the Nandigram seat on its website.

"Out of the 14 booths where votes were counted in Nandigram in the first round, there were five Muslim-dominated booths. Even in those booths, the TMC is struggling," Adhikari told reporters in Kolkata.

He asserted that the BJP will form a government in West Bengal.

The leader of the opposition in the outgoing assembly said he was leading in 135 out of the 293 seats where counting of votes is being held.

Among the key seats, BJP candidate Lakshmi Kanta Sau was leading in Jhargram with 5,156 votes, ahead of TMC's Mongal Saren, who secured 4,180 votes, trailing by 976 votes.