Bengal: Over 72 pc turnout till 3 pm in repoll in 15 booths of 2 assembly seats

KOLKATA: Over 72 per cent turnout was recorded till 3 pm in repoll in 15 booths of two assembly constituencies in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, an official said.

Voting was underway more or less peacefully at 11 polling stations of Magrahat Paschim assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour, where the EC ordered repoll a day ago, following reports of electoral malpractices.