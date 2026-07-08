Bengal: Key accused in Baruipur rape-murder case killed in police encounter

According to a senior police officer, Mondal was taken to Surjyapur in South 24 Parganas district around 12.45 am as investigators attempted to reconstruct the sequence of events after alleging that he had been misleading the probe and giving contradictory statements.

"During the exercise, he suddenly snatched a service firearm from a policeman and attempted to escape. He also fired one round at the police team. The police retaliated in self-defence, in which he sustained bullet injuries," the officer said.

Mondal was taken to the Baruipur Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

In a striking reaction, his mother Sandhya Mondal refused to claim the body, saying he had met the consequences of his actions.